Až 54 her za tisícovku? To je nový Square Enix Bundle na Steamu

10. května 2020
Člověk by jen těžko pohledal hráče, který nerad kupuje nový hry. A co teprve když je kupuje za šíleně výhodné ceny.
Společnost Square Enix pustila ven další z balíčků charitativní kampaně Stay Home & Play, a tentokrát dostaneme rovnou 54 parádních her vydavatele v jednom balíku za 39.24$, tedy necelou tisícovku Obsahuje tituly jako je například Tomb Rider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain, Dungeon Siege a hromadu dalších her.

header_586x192.jpg

Celých 100% výdělku bude rozděleno mezi charity Severní Ameriky a Evropy. Pokud byste si všechny hry koupili samostatně, vyšlo by vás to na macatých 784,37$. Takhle ale zaplatíte pouhých 5% z ceny.

Square Enix Eidos Anthology Bundle obsahuje

  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Just Cause 3
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
  • Tomb Raider (2013)
  • Tomb Raider I
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III
  • Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation
  • Tomb Raider V Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary
  • Tomb Raider Underworld
  • Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
  • Just Cause
  • Just Cause 2
  • Kane and Lynch: Dead Men
  • Kane and Lynch 2: Dog Days
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition
  • Deus Ex: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: The Fall
  • Thief
  • Thief: Deadly Shadows
  • Thief II: The Metal Age
  • Thief Gold
  • Battlestations: Pacific
  • Battlestations: Midway
  • Project Snowblind
  • Mini Ninjas
  • Order of War
  • Flora’s Fruit Farm
  • Supreme Commander 2
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • Conflict: Denied Ops
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
  • Dungeon Siege
  • Dungeon Siege II
  • Dungeon Siege III
  • Anachronox
  • Pandemonium
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Daikatana
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • Goetia
  • Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
  • Lara Croft GO
  • The Turing Test
PC Steam Slevové akce Digitální distribuce Square Enix Lara Croft Tomb Raider Sleeping Dogs Deus Ex Společnost Square Enix Kane Legacy Lynch Thief Edition Kain Steamu  
