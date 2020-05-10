Až 54 her za tisícovku? To je nový Square Enix Bundle na Steamu

Společnost Square Enix pustila ven další z balíčků charitativní kampaně Stay Home & Play, a tentokrát dostaneme rovnou 54 parádních her vydavatele v jednom balíku za 39.24$, tedy necelou tisícovku Obsahuje tituly jako je například Tomb Rider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain, Dungeon Siege a hromadu dalších her.

Celých 100% výdělku bude rozděleno mezi charity Severní Ameriky a Evropy. Pokud byste si všechny hry koupili samostatně, vyšlo by vás to na macatých 784,37$. Takhle ale zaplatíte pouhých 5% z ceny.

Square Enix Eidos Anthology Bundle obsahuje