Český Crime Boss: Rockay City zamíří na PlayStation a Xbox ještě tento měsíc. V září vyjde i krabicově

Coming to a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S near you!

CRIME BOSS: ROCKAY CITY



JUNE 15th 🌴 Digital Release

SEPTEMBER 5th 🦩 Physical Release



WISHLIST

PS5: https://t.co/P8OCPH8xqC

XBOX: https://t.co/MGI9ai2Tkb pic.twitter.com/v8otFT2OVg