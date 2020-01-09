Herní ceny GDC v nominacích vede Death Stranding, v závěsu je Control

The Game Awards už sice máme za sebou, ale kromě nich jsou ve světě i další důležitá ocenění. Mezi ta bezesporu patří i Game Developers Choice Awards, které se budou v březnu udělovat už podvacáté. Tento ročník v počtu nominací dominuje Death Stranding, které bude o cenu bojovat v sedmi kategoriích. Úspěch slaví také Control a RPG The Outer Wilds s pěti nominacemi pro každou z her. Na kompletní seznam nominovaných se můžete podívat níže.
Hra roku
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Nejlepší audio
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Nejlepší debut
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- William Chyr Studios for Manifold Garden
- Foam Sword Games for Knights and Bikes
- Chance Agency for Neo Cab
Nejlepší design
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Nejlepší mobilní hra
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
- Grindstone (Capybara Games)
- Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
Cena za inovaci
- Untitled Goose Game (house House/Panic)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Nejlepší výprava
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Nejlepší technologie
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
- Noita (Nolla Games)
Nejlepší umělecké zpracování
- Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM
Nejlepší VR/AR hra
- Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
- Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
- Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)