The Game Awards  

Herní ceny GDC v nominacích vede Death Stranding, v závěsu je Control

9. ledna 2020
Dvacátý ročník Game Developer Choice Awards ocenění bude mít jasné favority.
Herní ceny GDC v nominacích vede Death Stranding, v závěsu je Control

The Game Awards už sice máme za sebou, ale kromě nich jsou ve světě i další důležitá ocenění. Mezi ta bezesporu patří i Game Developers Choice Awards, které se budou v březnu udělovat už podvacáté. Tento ročník v počtu nominací dominuje Death Stranding, které bude o cenu bojovat v sedmi kategoriích. Úspěch slaví také Control a RPG The Outer Wilds s pěti nominacemi pro každou z her. Na kompletní seznam nominovaných se můžete podívat níže.

Hra roku

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Nejlepší audio

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Nejlepší debut

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • William Chyr Studios for Manifold Garden
  • Foam Sword Games for Knights and Bikes
  • Chance Agency for Neo Cab

Nejlepší design

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Nejlepší mobilní hra

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
  • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
  • Sky: Children of the Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Cena za inovaci

  • Untitled Goose Game (house House/Panic)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Nejlepší výprava

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Nejlepší technologie

  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
  • Noita (Nolla Games)

Nejlepší umělecké zpracování

  • Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

  • Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
  • Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
  • Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)
NEJČTENĚJŠÍ ČLÁNKY

35 nejlepších her roku 2019: podrobný přehled hitů, co si musíte zahrát

35 nejlepších her roku 2019: podrobný přehled hitů…

Co se urodilo za uplynulý rok na herním trhu? Bylo toho moc! Vybíráme 35 nejzajímavějších her, které stojí za to zkusit.

25.  12.  2019 | | 9 N/A
Nejočekávanější hry roku 2020: poslední pecky odcházející generace

Nejočekávanější hry roku 2020: poslední pecky odch…

Rok 2019 se nachýlil ke svému konci a přinesl spoustu skvělých herních titulů. Rok nadcházející nám však nepochybně slibuje přinejmenším srovnatelnou nabídku špičkových herních titulů.

2.  1.  2020 | | 1 N/A
Playstation 5 by měl umět spustit hry ze všech starších generací konzole

Playstation 5 by měl umět spustit hry ze všech sta…

Sony podle všeho nasypalo spoustu zdrojů do tzv. Remastering Enginu, který spojí všechny generace do jedné.

4.  1.  2020 | | 5 N/A
Zadarmo nebo se slevou: Rozdávání Epicu nekončí a novoroční akce

Zadarmo nebo se slevou: Rozdávání Epicu nekončí a …

Na všech platformách je každou chvíli nějaká slevová akce. Někdy je toho ale tolik, že se v tom člověk jen těžko orientuje. My vám s tím rádi pomůžeme. Podívejte se níže na akce, které by vám tento týden neměly uniknout.

3.  1.  2020 | | 4 N/A
Redakční herní výhled: nové konzole, hry a největší lákadla roku 2020

Redakční herní výhled: nové konzole, hry a největš…

Rok 2020 bude nejen jubilejně kulatý, ale také doslova nabitý herními novinkami a generačními skoky. Na co se těší redakce především?

28.  12.  2019 | | 5 N/A

