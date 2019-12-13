Hledat
Komentář  |  The Game Awards  

Hrou roku je Sekiro, cenu si odnáší i český Beat Saber

13. prosince 2019
Herní Oscary opět i s českou stopou.
The Game Awards minulý rok přinesly souboj dvou supertěžkých vah, které do ringu nikoho jiného moc nechtěly pustit a ve svých žánrech prakticky neměly konkurenci. V letošní soutěži naopak až do poslední chvíle nebylo ani trochu jasno, kdo by si cenné sošky mohl odnést.

Nakonec se radují vývojáři z From Software, kteří pracovali na hardcore akci Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Úspěchy slaví i Death Stranding, Devil May Cry 5 a také český VR hit Beat Saber. Dařilo se také indie hře Disco Elysium. Tuzemským vývojářům i ostatním úspěšným týmům gratulujeme.

Hra roku

  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Resident Evil 2 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • The Outer Worlds 

Nejlepší podpora komunity

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite 
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Nejlepší hudba   

  • Cadence of Hyrule 
  • Death Stranding 
  • Devil May Cry 5  
  • Kingdom Hearts III 
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Nejlepší výprava

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence 
  • Control
  • Death Stranding 
  • Disco Elysium 
  • The Outer Worlds 

Nejlepší bojová hra

  • Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
  • Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
  • Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Nejlepší audio design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control 
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5 
  • Resident Evil 2 
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice 

Nejlepší strategická hra

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall 
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms 
  • Tropico 6 
  • Wargroove 

Tvůrce roku

  • Jack "Courage" Dunlop
  • Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo
  • Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler
  • David "Grefg" Martínez
  • Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek 

Nejlepší umělecké zpracování  

  • Control  
  • Death Stranding  
  • Gris  
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts  
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening 

Nejlepší akční hra

  • Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom
  • Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
  • Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact kategorie

  • Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
  • Kind Words -- Popcannibal
  • Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix
  • Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Nejlepší rodinná hra

  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Ring Fit Adventure 
  • Super Mario Maker 2 
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 
  • Yoshi's Crafted World 

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami
  • F1 2019 -- Codemasters
  • FIFA 20 -- EA Sports

Nejlepší mobilní hra

  • Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision
  • Grindstone -- Capybara Games
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
  • Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany
  • What the Golf? -- Tribland

Nejlepší multiplayerová hra

  • Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft 

Nejlepší zavedená hra

  • Apex Legends 
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV 
  • Fortnite
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

  • Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
  • Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Beat Saber -- Beat Games
  • No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
  • Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games

Nejlepší herecký výkon

  • Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control
  • Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding
  • Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control
  • Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding

Výběr hráčů

  • Death Stranding 
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses 
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 

Indie hra roku

  • ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
  • Nomada Studio for Gris
  • DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
  • Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
  • MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
  • House House for Untitled Goose Game

Nejlepší RPG

  • Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
  • Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix
  • Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom
  • The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Nejlepší nezávislá hra

  • Baba Is You -- Hempuli
  • Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
  • Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
  • Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
  • Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic 

Nejlepší režie

  • Control 
  • Death Stranding 
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds 

Nejlepší akční/adventura

  • Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
  • Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
  • Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

Esports Awards

Nejlepší esportová hra

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2 
  • Fortnite 
  • League of Legends 
  • Overwatch

Nejlepší esportový trenér

  • Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
  • Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
  • Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
  • Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nejlepší esportová událost

  • 2019 League of Legends World Championship
  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • The International 2019 

Nejlepší esportový moderátor

  • Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
  • Alex "Machine" Richardson
  • Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
  • Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
  • Paul "Redeye" Chaloner 

Nejlepší esportový tým

  • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
  • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
  • OG (Dota 2)
  • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League) 
  • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nejlepší esportový hráč

  • Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf 
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  • Luka "Perkz" Perkovic 
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev 
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won 

Jak jste letos s výsledky herních ocenění spokojení? Dostal i váš favorit některou z cen?

Témata článku: Komentář Call of Duty Nintendo The Game Awards FIFA Luigi Capcom Final Fantasy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Control League of Legends The Legend of Zelda Beat Saber Katowice Shadow Grzesiek Death Kojima Ashly Burch Star Wars Lupo San Francisco Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Laura Bailey  
