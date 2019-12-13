Hrou roku je Sekiro, cenu si odnáší i český Beat Saber

The Game Awards minulý rok přinesly souboj dvou supertěžkých vah, které do ringu nikoho jiného moc nechtěly pustit a ve svých žánrech prakticky neměly konkurenci. V letošní soutěži naopak až do poslední chvíle nebylo ani trochu jasno, kdo by si cenné sošky mohl odnést.
Nakonec se radují vývojáři z From Software, kteří pracovali na hardcore akci Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Úspěchy slaví i Death Stranding, Devil May Cry 5 a také český VR hit Beat Saber. Dařilo se také indie hře Disco Elysium. Tuzemským vývojářům i ostatním úspěšným týmům gratulujeme.
Hra roku
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Outer Worlds
Nejlepší podpora komunity
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Nejlepší hudba
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Nejlepší výprava
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
Nejlepší bojová hra
- Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo
- Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo
Nejlepší audio design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Nejlepší strategická hra
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Tvůrce roku
- Jack "Courage" Dunlop
- Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo
- Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler
- David "Grefg" Martínez
- Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek
Nejlepší umělecké zpracování
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Nejlepší akční hra
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom
- Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios
- Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver
Games for Impact kategorie
- Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- Kind Words -- Popcannibal
- Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix
- Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts
Nejlepší rodinná hra
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision
- Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami
- F1 2019 -- Codemasters
- FIFA 20 -- EA Sports
Nejlepší mobilní hra
- Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision
- Grindstone -- Capybara Games
- Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
- Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany
- What the Golf? -- Tribland
Nejlepší multiplayerová hra
- Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Nejlepší zavedená hra
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Nejlepší VR/AR hra
- Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios
- Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Beat Saber -- Beat Games
- No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
- Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games
Nejlepší herecký výkon
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding
Výběr hráčů
- Death Stranding
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Indie hra roku
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- MegaCrit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Nejlepší RPG
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
- Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix
- Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom
- The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division
Nejlepší nezávislá hra
- Baba Is You -- Hempuli
- Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM
- Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
- Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
- Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic
Nejlepší režie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Nejlepší akční/adventura
- Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games
- Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
- Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision
Esports Awards
Nejlepší esportová hra
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Overwatch
Nejlepší esportový trenér
- Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
- Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
- Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)
- Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nejlepší esportová událost
- 2019 League of Legends World Championship
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- The International 2019
Nejlepší esportový moderátor
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
Nejlepší esportový tým
- Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- OG (Dota 2)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)
- Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Nejlepší esportový hráč
- Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
- Luka "Perkz" Perkovic
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won
Jak jste letos s výsledky herních ocenění spokojení? Dostal i váš favorit některou z cen?