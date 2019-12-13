Hrou roku je Sekiro, cenu si odnáší i český Beat Saber

The Game Awards minulý rok přinesly souboj dvou supertěžkých vah, které do ringu nikoho jiného moc nechtěly pustit a ve svých žánrech prakticky neměly konkurenci. V letošní soutěži naopak až do poslední chvíle nebylo ani trochu jasno, kdo by si cenné sošky mohl odnést.

Nakonec se radují vývojáři z From Software, kteří pracovali na hardcore akci Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Úspěchy slaví i Death Stranding, Devil May Cry 5 a také český VR hit Beat Saber. Dařilo se také indie hře Disco Elysium. Tuzemským vývojářům i ostatním úspěšným týmům gratulujeme.

Hra roku

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Outer Worlds

Nejlepší podpora komunity

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Nejlepší hudba

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Nejlepší výprava

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Nejlepší bojová hra

Dead or Alive 6 -- Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo

Jump Force -- Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco

Mortal Kombat 11 -- NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Samurai Shodown -- SNK Corporation/Athlon Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate -- Bandai Namco/Sora Ltd./Nintendo

Nejlepší audio design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Nejlepší strategická hra

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Tvůrce roku

Jack "Courage" Dunlop

Benjamin "Dr. Lupo" Lupo

Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler

David "Grefg" Martínez

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek

Nejlepší umělecké zpracování

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Nejlepší akční hra

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Astral Chain -- Platinum Games/Nintendo

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Devil May Cry 5 -- Capcom

Gears 5 -- The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios

Metro Exodus -- 4A Games/Deep Silver

Games for Impact kategorie

Concrete Genie -- Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Gris -- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

Kind Words -- Popcannibal

Life Is Strange 2 -- Dontnod/Square Enix

Sea of Solitude -- Jo-Mei Games/Electronic Arts

Nejlepší rodinná hra

Luigi's Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi's Crafted World

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní hra

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled -- Beenox/Activision

Dirt Rally 2.0 -- Codemasters

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 -- PES Productions/Konami

F1 2019 -- Codemasters

FIFA 20 -- EA Sports

Nejlepší mobilní hra

Call of Duty: Mobile -- TiMi Studios/Activision

Grindstone -- Capybara Games

Sayonara Wild Hearts -- Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

Sky: Children of Light -- Thatgamecompany

What the Golf? -- Tribland

Nejlepší multiplayerová hra

Apex Legends -- Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Tetris 99 -- Arika/Nintendo

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 -- Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Nejlepší zavedená hra

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

Asgard's Wrath -- Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios

Blood & Truth -- SIE London Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Beat Saber -- Beat Games

No Man's Sky -- Hello Games

Trover Saves the Universe -- Squanch Games

Nejlepší herecký výkon

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb -- The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden -- Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz -- Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff -- Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling -- Control

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges -- Death Stranding

Výběr hráčů

Death Stranding

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Indie hra roku

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

MegaCrit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Nejlepší RPG

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM

Final Fantasy XIV -- Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts III -- Square Enix

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne -- Capcom

The Outer Worlds -- Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division

Nejlepší nezávislá hra

Baba Is You -- Hempuli

Disco Elysium -- ZA/UM

Katana Zero -- Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

Outer Wilds -- Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

Untitled Goose Game -- House House/Panic

Nejlepší režie

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Nejlepší akční/adventura

Borderlands 3 -- Gearbox/2K Games

Control -- Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Death Stranding -- Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Resident Evil 2 -- Capcom

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- Grezzo/Nintendo

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice -- FromSoftware/Activision

Esports Awards

Nejlepší esportová hra

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Nejlepší esportový trenér

Eric "adreN" Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nu-ri "Cain" Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)

Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Kim "Kkoma" Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)

Titouan "Sockshka" Merloz (OG, Dota 2)

Danny "Zonic" Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nejlepší esportová událost

2019 League of Legends World Championship

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

The International 2019

Nejlepší esportový moderátor

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Duan "Candice" Yu-Shuang

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

Paul "Redeye" Chaloner

Nejlepší esportový tým

Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

OG (Dota 2)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League)

Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Nejlepší esportový hráč

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Luka "Perkz" Perkovic

Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev

Jay "Sinatraa" Won

Jak jste letos s výsledky herních ocenění spokojení? Dostal i váš favorit některou z cen?