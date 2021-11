Marvel’s Avengers koncem listopadu konečně přinesou slíbený raid i Spider-Mana

Mark those calendars! A slew of content and reworks is all dropping on November 30!



🔊 Klaw Raid: Discordant Sound

⚙️ Gear Upgrade and Resources Reworks

👕 Earned Cosmetics

🕸️ Spider-Man Hero Event for PS4 and PS5

💡 ...and more!



