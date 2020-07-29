Poslechněte si nadupaný soundtrack remasteru Tonyho Hawka

To, že se blíží remasterovaná verze prvního a druhého dílu Tonyho Hawka s podtitulem Pro Skater, to se ví už nějakou dobu. A nebyla by to ta správná skejťácká slast, kdyby Tonymu při všech těch jeho parádičkách nehrála ta správná hudba.
Zde si můžete přehrát kompletně celý soundtrack:
Kompletní seznam jednotlivých tracků:
- A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
- Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
- All Talk – Let’s Do It
- American Nightmare – Life Support
- Anthrax ft Public Enemy – Bring The Noise
- Backchat – Step It Up
- Bad Religion – You
- Chaii – South
- Black Prez ft Kid Something – The Struggle
- Baker Boy – In Control
- Billy Talent – Afrid of Heights
- Charlie Brown Jr – Confisco
- Cherry cola – Something To Say
- Chick Norris – Made Me Do It
- Craig Craig ft Icey Black – Stomp
- Crush Effect ft Karra
- Consumed – Heavy Metal Winner
- Dead Kennedys – Police Truck
- Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
- DZ Deathrays – In To It
- Dub Pistols – Cyclone
- Even Rude – Vilified
- Fidlar – West Coast
- Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
- Goldfinger – Superman
- Junkbunny – Sedona
- Lagwagon – May 16
- Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
- MXPX – Let’s Ride
- Merkules – Bass
- Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
- Millencolin – No Cigar
- Naughty By Nature – Pin The Tail On The Donkey
- Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder
- Powerman 5000 – When Worlds Collide
- Papa Roach – Blood Brothers
- Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
- Rough Francis – Deathwire
- Rage Against The Machine – Guerrilla Radio
- Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
- Screaming Females – Let Me In
- Skepta – Shutdown
- Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt 2
- Strung Out – Firecracker
- Styles of Beyond – Subculture
- Sublime – Same In The End
- Suicidal Tendandcies – Cyco Vision
- Swingin Utters – Five Lessons Learned
- The Ataris – All Souls Day
- The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
- The Ernies – Here & Now
- The Suicide Machines – New Girl
- The Vandals – Euro Bardge
- Token – Flamingo
- Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
- Viagra Boys – Low Learner
- Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 vychází 4. záři na PC, Xbox One a PS4.