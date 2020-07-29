Hledat
Přihlásit se
Soundtrack  |  Tony Hawk's Pro Skater  

Poslechněte si nadupaný soundtrack remasteru Tonyho Hawka

30. července 2020
SDÍLET NA FACEBOOKU TWEETNOUT
Opravdu stojí za to!
Poslechněte si nadupaný soundtrack remasteru Tonyho Hawka

To, že se blíží remasterovaná verze prvního a druhého dílu Tonyho Hawka s podtitulem Pro Skater, to se ví už nějakou dobu. A nebyla by to ta správná skejťácká slast, kdyby Tonymu při všech těch jeho parádičkách nehrála ta správná hudba.

Slavné herní soundtracky: Tony Hawk

Slavné herní soundtracky: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1-4

Zde si můžete přehrát kompletně celý soundtrack:

Kompletní seznam jednotlivých tracků:

  • A Tribe Called Quest – Can I Kick It?
  • A. Swayze & the Ghosts – Connect to Consume
  • Alex Lahey – Misery Guts
  • All Talk – Let’s Do It
  • American Nightmare – Life Support
  • Anthrax ft Public Enemy – Bring The Noise
  • Backchat – Step It Up
  • Bad Religion – You
  • Chaii – South
  • Black Prez ft Kid Something – The Struggle
  • Baker Boy – In Control
  • Billy Talent – Afrid of Heights
  • Charlie Brown Jr – Confisco
  • Cherry cola – Something To Say
  • Chick Norris – Made Me Do It
  • Craig Craig ft Icey Black – Stomp
  • Crush Effect ft Karra
  • Consumed – Heavy Metal Winner
  • Dead Kennedys – Police Truck
  • Destroy Boys – Duck Eat Duck World
  • DZ Deathrays – In To It
  • Dub Pistols – Cyclone
  • Even Rude – Vilified
  • Fidlar – West Coast
  • Fu Manchu – Evil Eye
  • Goldfinger – Superman
  • Junkbunny – Sedona
  • Lagwagon – May 16
  • Less Than Jake – Bomb Drop
  • MXPX – Let’s Ride
  • Merkules – Bass
  • Machine Gun Kelly – Bloody Valentine
  • Millencolin – No Cigar
  • Naughty By Nature – Pin The Tail On The Donkey
  • Pkew Pkew Pkew – Mid 20’s Skateboarder
  • Powerman 5000 – When Worlds Collide
  • Papa Roach – Blood Brothers
  • Primus – Jerry Was A Race Car Driver
  • Rough Francis – Deathwire
  • Rage Against The Machine – Guerrilla Radio
  • Reel Big Fish – She’s Famous Now
  • Screaming Females – Let Me In
  • Skepta – Shutdown
  • Spilt Milk – Run It Up Pt 2
  • Strung Out – Firecracker
  • Styles of Beyond – Subculture
  • Strung Out – Firecracker
  • Sublime – Same In The End
  • Suicidal Tendandcies – Cyco Vision
  • Swingin Utters – Five Lessons Learned
  • The Ataris – All Souls Day
  • The Super Best Frens Club – Like This
  • The Ernies – Here & Now
  • The Suicide Machines – New Girl
  • The Vandals – Euro Bardge
  • Token – Flamingo
  • Tyrone Briggs – Lose Control
  • Viagra Boys – Low Learner
  • Zebrahead – All My Friends Are Nobodies

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 vychází 4. záři na PC, Xbox One a PS4.

Zvětšit video
Další článek
Témata článku: PC PlayStation Xbox Xbox One PS4 Sportovní Soundtrack Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Let String Superman Papa Roach Tony Hawk Tonyho Hawka Jake Rage Against the Machine  
Přidat příspěvek

Nejnovější komentáře

Další příspěvky

NEJČTENĚJŠÍ ČLÁNKY

Je tohle GTA 6? Ne, ale nová modifikace GTA 5 dokáže grafiku brutálně nakopnout

Je tohle GTA 6? Ne, ale nová modifikace GTA 5 doká…

Nebyl by to další měsíc bez další grafické modifikace do GTA 5. A tentokrát jde o pořádného cvalíka.

26.  7.  2020 | | 9 N/A
Nejkrásnější hry uplynulých let: hráči ve hrách „fotografují“ úchvatné snímky

Nejkrásnější hry uplynulých let: hráči ve hrách „f…

Stále více her začíná nativně využívat foto režimy a my se tak můžeme dívat na umělecká díla hodná našich obrazovek.

23.  7.  2020 | | 13 N/A
Hry zadarmo nebo se slevou: akce Ubisoftu a Torchlight II zdarma

Hry zadarmo nebo se slevou: akce Ubisoftu a Torchl…

Na všech herních platformách je každou chvíli nějaká slevová akce. Každý týden proto vybíráme ty nejatraktivnější, které by vám neměly uniknout. Pokud chcete získat hry zdarma nebo s výhodnou slevou, podívejte se na aktuální přehled akcí!

17.  7.  2020 |
Philips PUS7304: konzolové hraní s doprovodem světýlek | Recenze

Philips PUS7304: konzolové hraní s doprovodem svět…

Kvalitní televize je dnes pomalu stejně důležitá jako herní konzole samotná. A my jsme otestovali jednu z těch nejzajímavějších.

20.  7.  2020 | | 34 N/A
Jakou konzoli si koupit: příručka pro začátečníky

Jakou konzoli si koupit: příručka pro začátečníky

Doma poslední dobou trávíme víc času, než jsme zvyklí a je tedy důležité se nějak zabavit. Logicky se nabízí hry a konzole jsou na to celkem ideální. Jakou si ale vybrat?

22.  7.  2020 | | 21 N/A

O webu


Napište nám | Redakce | Inzerce | Rubriky
MobilMania.cz

Sex manželských párů? Jen výjimečně. Ložnice ovládnou roboti s umělou inteligencí

MobilMania.cz

Apple iOS 14 se inspiroval u Androidu a přináší největší změny za poslední roky

iSport.cz

Třetí posila na cestě? Sparta dotahuje příchod reprezentanta Čelůstky

SportRevue.cz

VIDEO: Připomeňte si 10 nejslavnějších gólů v dějinách české hokejové reprezentace

Reflex.cz

Karel Steigerwald: Je už náš stát zcela domordovaný?

Reflex.cz

Tohle uvidíte jen v Rusku! Snímky, které ukazují jeho nejupřímnější a nejděsivější tvář - Reflex.cz

E15.cz

OBRAZEM: Před 130 lety se narodil tvůrce kultovní stavebnice Merkur

E15.cz

Kam v Praze za stylovým posezením? Tyhle podniky nabízejí příjemnou atmosféru

Auto.cz

Nechcete raritní Mercedes-Benz E 60 AMG? Pro ostrou W124 si můžete zajet do Polska

Auto.cz

Jak by vypadal návrat Škody 120 v moderní éře? Tohle retro byste na silnici nepřehlédli