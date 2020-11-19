Známe nominace na The Game Awards, daří se opět PS exkluzivitám

Herní oskaři znají nominované na nejlepší hry letošního roku a podobně jako v minulých letech, i letos se daří PlayStationu. Ten hned v několika hlavních kategoriích boduje především s tituly Ghost of Tsushima a The Last of Us: Part 2. Výborně si vede také dočasná exkluzivita Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Z dalších titulů potom do nominací často zasahují Hades či Doom Eternal. Kompletní seznam nominovaných si můžete prohlédnout níže.

Hra roku

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší režie

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší výprava

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší umělecké zpracování

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší hudba

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší herecký výkon

Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2

Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2

Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima

Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades

Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

If Found… – Dreamfeel

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer

Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment

Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Nejlepší zavedená hra

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší indie hra

Carrion – Phobia Games

Fall Guys – Mediatonic

Hades – Supergiant Games

Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth

Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Nejlepší mobilní hra

Among Us

Innersloth

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Nejlepší komunitní podpora

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s IronMan VR

Star Wars Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Inovace v přístupnosti

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us: Part 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Nejlepší akční hra

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Nejlepší akční/adventura

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší RPG

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona R5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Nejlepší bojová hra

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Nejlepší rodinná hra

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nejlepší strategická hra

Crusader Kings 3

Desperados 3

Gears Tactics

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera SquadS

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Nejlepší multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys

Valroant

Máte i vy své favority v těchto kategoriích? Nezapomeňte je podpořit hlasováním na oficiálních stránkách The Game Awards. Udílení cen se bude konat 10. prosince.