The Game Awards  

Známe nominace na The Game Awards, daří se opět PS exkluzivitám

19. listopadu 2020
I poslední rok odcházející generace se Sony podařil na výbornou a nominace na The Game Awards to potvrzují.
Herní oskaři znají nominované na nejlepší hry letošního roku a podobně jako v minulých letech, i letos se daří PlayStationu. Ten hned v několika hlavních kategoriích boduje především s tituly Ghost of Tsushima a The Last of Us: Part 2. Výborně si vede také dočasná exkluzivita Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Z dalších titulů potom do nominací často zasahují Hades či Doom Eternal. Kompletní seznam nominovaných si můžete prohlédnout níže.

Hra roku

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší režie

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší výprava

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší umělecké zpracování

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší hudba

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší Audio Design

  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší herecký výkon

  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Laurs Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
  • Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • If Found… – Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Cardboard Computer
  • Spiritfarer – Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tell Me Why – Dontnod Entertainment
  • Through the Darkest of Times – Paintbucket Games

Nejlepší zavedená hra

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Nejlepší indie hra

  • Carrion – Phobia Games
  • Fall Guys – Mediatonic
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Spelunky 2 – Mossmounth
  • Spirtifarer – Thunder Lotus Games

Nejlepší mobilní hra

  • Among Us
  • Innersloth
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix

Nejlepší komunitní podpora

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

Nejlepší VR/AR hra

  • Dreams
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s IronMan VR
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners

Inovace v přístupnosti

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • The Last of Us: Part 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Nejlepší akční hra

  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Nejlepší akční/adventura

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Last of Us: Part 2

Nejlepší RPG

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona R5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Nejlepší bojová hra

  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE: Late

Nejlepší rodinná hra

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nejlepší strategická hra

  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • XCOM: Chimera SquadS

Nejlepší sportovní/závodní

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skaer 1+2

Nejlepší multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Among Us
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys
  • Valroant

Máte i vy své favority v těchto kategoriích? Nezapomeňte je podpořit hlasováním na oficiálních stránkách The Game Awards. Udílení cen se bude konat 10. prosince. 

Témata článku: Microsoft Sony Assassin's Creed Byznys Call of Duty FIFA Watch Dogs Spider-Man The Last of Us Minecraft Pokémon Resident Evil Final Fantasy The Game Awards Ashley Johnson Walking Dead Desperados Inovace Crash Bandicoot Eternal Part Ellie Miles Morales Game Assassin's Creed Valhalla  
